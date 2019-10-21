Home

Carlene Susan (Williamson) O'NEALE

Carlene Susan (Williamson) O'NEALE Notice
O'NEALE, Carlene Susan (nee Williamson). Peacefully at Thames Hospital, on 19th October, 2019; aged 40 years. Dearly loved wife of Kerry, and much loved Mum of Lily. Loved eldest daughter of Wendy and the late Kevin, and cherished sister of Scott and Helen and their families. A celebration of Carlene's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Wednesday 23rd October, at 11am, followed by private cremation. Messages to: PO Box 398, Thames 3540.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 21, 2019
