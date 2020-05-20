|
|
|
CLARKE, Carlene Francis. Passed away peacefully at home 18 May 2020 surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife of the late Neil. Much loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Tony (Cairns), Anna (Brisbane) Peter and Mandy (Gold Coast), Mary and Andrew (Te Puke), Margaret (Mt Maunganui), Trish and Bruce (Christchurch) and friend of Olivia (Cairns). Cherished and respected Grandmother of Martin and Tracey, Anne-Marie and Andy, Beckie and Matt, Nick and Madlena, Michael, Megan and Chris, Matt and Jenna, Charlotte, Hamish and Jessie, Jessie and Mark, Joseph and Aimee, George and Petra; and blessed Great Grandmother of sixteen. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice, P O Box 16299, Bethlehem 3147. Due to current Covid-19 situation there will be a private family service. Communications to the Clarke family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2020