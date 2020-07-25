|
|
|
BARAKAT, Carla Mary. Sunrise 23 October 1952 Sunset 20 July 2020 Carla passed peacefully at home in Hampden after a battle with cancer aged 67. Loving partner of Ian Gray. Youngest daughter of Vivian and Alice Barakat, and youngest sister of Vivian John (deceased), Anna, Gilbert, Lois May (deceased), Henry, Kiwi (deceased), Marea (deceased), Simon and Kenneth (deceased). Treasured Mum of Nikki and Bas, Ranald and Ash, and Ben and highly respected grandmother of Jess and Sash. Adored sister-in-law and loved aunty to her many nieces and nephews. A huge thank you to the doctors, nurses and carers of the Otago Hospice for their care and compassion provided to our treasure. Carla has fulfilled her last endurance ride and is now at rest. A service to celebrate Carla's life will be held at St Margaret's Anglican Church mid-August in Te Kauwhata once her youngest son clears quarantine from Australia. For those that cannot attend Te Kauwhata, this service will be live streamed. In addition, there will be a small gathering in Hampden, early September. To be notified of the details please email [email protected] or phone 022-477-4707. E te taonga, moe aio mai. The family have requested that in lieu of flowers a donation to Otago Community Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2020