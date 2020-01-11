|
REVELL, Carl (Rocky). On 31st December 2019 unexpectedly in Brisbane, Australia, aged 30 years. Much loved partner of Lani and step-dad of Tyson. Dearly loved son of David and Sharon. Loved brother of Brad, Shontell, Luke, Jake and Reid, and a much loved grandson, nephew and cousin. Forever in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. A service to celebrate Carl's life will be held at Matakana Wharf, Matakana (outdoor service; bring what you need.) on Thursday 16th January at 1pm followed by interment at Matakana Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 11, 2020