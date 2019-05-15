|
|
|
BROGAN, Carl James. Died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on May 13, 2019. Much loved husband of Karen and loving Dad to Flynn and Reilly. Loved son of Jan and Peter and, step-son of Aileen. Loved brother of Karen, Lee, Jill, Toni, and Lisa. Loving uncle to Brooke, Jacy, Saad, Alliyah, Eva, Daniel, Kane and Melody. Carl's service will be held at North Shore Memorial Park Crematorium Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday, May 17th, at 11.30am, followed by cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 15, 2019
