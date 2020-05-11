Home

Carl Edward (Carl) ATWELL


1965 - 2020
Carl Edward (Carl) ATWELL Notice
ATWELL, Carl Edward (Carl). Born August 26, 1965. Passed away on May 09, 2020. Rode his last wave with courage after a brave battle. Loved by Carol (Mum), Bruce (Dad) and Glennis, Anita and Ian, Brett and Francie, Vern and Tessa and Colin. Nephews and nieces, Moira and David (David jnr), Sarah, Linley and Sam, Janelle and Nick, Renee and Tim (Ellie and Cooper) Trina and Carlos (Lukah), Brad, Stacie, Mike, Veil (Leighton) Daryl and Sydney, Gene, Wiremu and Shuavghan (Aida), Zak. A closed family service today
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 11, 2020
