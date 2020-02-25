|
DIMMOCK, Carine (nee Mushet). At North Shore Hospital early Saturday morning 22 February 2020, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Howard, mother of James, Grace, Claire, Helen and Alice. Sister to Bill, Ann and John. Mother in law to Vanessa, Phil, Richard and Peter. grandmother to Bonnie, Madison, Oliver, Campbell, Caitlin, Maxwell and Camille. The family express their grateful thanks to all the staff concerned at Auckland and North Shore Hospitals. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society of New Zealand c/- PO Box 1724, Auckland 1140. A service for Carine will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson on Saturday 29 February 2020 at 10:00 am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020