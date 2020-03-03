Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:30 p.m.
VARNEY, Captain Jim. On 29th February 2020 Set Sail for his final journey. Much loved husband of Pat. Father and father-in-law of James and Helen, Carol, Linda and Richard, David and Kerrie. Grandpa of James, Michael, Edgar, Lydia and their partners Cara, Pun, Michaela, and Tyla. Great-grandpa to Thomas, Riley, Layla, Mac, Georgia and Vida. A service for Jim will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Monday 9 March at 12.30pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to Spirit of Adventure Trust, PO Box 2276 Shortland Street, Auckland 1140 would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 3, 2020
