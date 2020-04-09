|
RUHA, Captain David. RNZEME Reg #P37457 "Kua hinga te totara I te wao nui a Tane" On April 8th 2020 in Brisbane Australia, the totara of the Ruha family succumbed to pancreatic cancer. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 59 years Mary, his 2 sons David & Roland, 4 moko's Joshua, Isaac, Caleb & Yasmin and all of his much loved extended whanau. Thanks to the team of Doctors and Nurses that had kept him comfortable through his suffering. We take comfort that Jesus has prepared a place for you with our Father in heaven so rest in peace Dad until we all meet again "E te Rangatira moe mai, okioki ai"
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2020