Candelaria Mercado (Candy) HERLIHY

HERLIHY, Candelaria Mercado (Candy). Born February 2nd, 1943. Passed away suddenly on September 20th 2019, in the company of her closest friends, while enjoying life to the fullest. Beloved Mum of Miriam and Dulcy, and wife of the late James (Jim). Adored Lola of Zosia, Damon, Tineke and Sairus. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Candy on Monday 30 September 11am at Our Lady of Fatima in Meadowbank, followed by private burial at Purewa Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2019
