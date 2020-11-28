Home

James R Hill Funeral Directors
Campbell Robert Woodward (Cam) HORSLEY

Campbell Robert Woodward (Cam) HORSLEY Notice
HORSLEY, Campbell Robert Woodward (Cam). On Thursday 26 November 2020 Campbell passed away peacefully at home on his beloved farm, with family by his side. Aged 72 years. Loved husband of Bridget. Hard working, mentor and wonderful father and father- in-law of Robert and Tennille, Nicholas and Kelly, and Christina and Hayden. Much loved G Dad to Olivia, Isabelle, Jessica and Rhyda and beloved Grandad Cam to Connor, Harrison, Carter and Zara. Beloved brother of Joan and Ruth. "Always on the farm, and forever in our hearts." According to Cam's wishes a private cremation has been held. All communications to the Horsley Family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2020
