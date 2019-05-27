Home

MITCHELL, Campbell Laird. Died peacefully on Saturday, 25th May 2019 with family at his side; aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Elizabeth for 53 years. Son to Pat and Roma and brother to Anne, Graham and Robyn.Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Andrew and Sarah, Catherine and Nigel, Oliver and Caitlin. He will be sorely missed by his nine grandchildren; Amelia, Bede, Ella, Juliet, Keir, Nelson, Emily, Alice and Sam. Many thanks to the caring staff at Amberlea Rest Home. A service will be held at the Warkworth Anglican Church, Church Hill, Warkworth on Thursday, 30th May 2019 at 11:00am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to The Blind Foundation would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2019
