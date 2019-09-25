|
DES FORGES, Campbell. Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, 23rd September 2019. Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Treasured father of Prue, Anna and Simon. Father-in-law of Anthony. Much loved Poppa of Callum, Christian and Charlottle, Michelle and Nicholas, Morgan and Rourke. Best Poppa of Oliver, Hugo and Stella. A celebration of Campbell's life will be held at St Columba Presbyterian Church, 502 Otumoetai Rd, Tauranga on Monday, the 30th of September 2019 at 11:00 am. All communication to the Des Forges family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2019