BOND, Campbell Craig. Suddenly on 11th May 2020 aged 29. Beloved son of Craig and Amanda and loved brother of Evan. Cherished grandson of Peter and Pat Bond, Harry and Barbara Hill. Nephew of Carol and Chris Chambers, Heather and Paul Fawthrop, Sonya Hill, Anthony and Rachel Hill. Cousin of Scott and Sarah, Timothy and Jonathan, Maddy and Riley, Lachlan, Ashtyn and Izzie. Friend to so many. God has him in His arms, we have him in our hearts A service to celebrate the life of Campbell will be held at the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 8 Glen Road, Browns Bay, on Monday 15th June 2020 at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Mental Health Foundation https://www.mentalhealth.org.nz would be appreciated. Due to current limitations of 100 attendees, those wishing to view the funeral service online please make contact with [email protected] .
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 3, 2020