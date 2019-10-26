Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gee and Hickton - Porirua
6 Norrie Street, North City
Porirua, Wellington
04 237 5332
Resources
More Obituaries for Campbell MONCUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Campbell Andrew MONCUR

Add a Memory
Campbell Andrew MONCUR Notice
MONCUR, Campbell Andrew. Passed away peacefully at home in the care of his family on 23 October 2019 aged 65 years. Legendary and beloved husband of Mary. Amazing father and grandfather to Toni, Paul, Ty, Zinnie and Poppy Farrell, Sam, Susie, Lily, Rose and George Moncur, Aaron, Raewyn, Hazel and Evelyn Cubis. Beloved son of Ray and the late Roie Moncur and son in law of Joan and the late Gunner O'Donnell. Special brother and brother in law of Jody (deceased), Linda and Tony, Tracey and Ross, Brenda and Doug. Special uncle of Kellie and Tony, Shanin, Karen, Rachel and Stephen, Michelle, Mark and Kane, Donna, Darren and Lee, Kim and Matt. Beloved friend and mentor to many. Rest peacefully my love. A service to celebrate Campbell's life will be held in the Members Lounge, Westpac Stadium, Waterloo Quay Wellington on Tuesday, 29 October at 2:00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages for the Moncur Family can be sent C/- PO Box 50514 Porirua. Gee & Hickton - PORIRUA www.geeandhickton.co.nz Tel. (04) 2375332. FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Campbell's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.