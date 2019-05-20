|
|
|
TAPP, Camila Agnes (Pam) (nee Sorensen). Pam passed away peacefully on 13th May, 2019 in the company of her daughters. In her 87th year. Dearly beloved wife of the late William (Bill) James Tapp. Loving mother of Judith Rosalee, Neil, William (Bill), Ann, and their respective partners; as well as her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. "Rest peacefully mother. We will miss you on this earth." We will remember you as a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. A service has been held with family and friends. Special thanks and appreciation to all the staff at Kaikohe Aged Care Centre for their loving care and special friendship of Pam. All communications to PO Box 374, Kaikohe 0440. Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe / Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2019
