Cameron Richard RUSSELL


1973 - 2020
Cameron Richard RUSSELL Notice
RUSSELL, Cameron Richard. Born April 3, 1973. Passed away on November 13, 2020 at North Harbour Hospice aged 47 years, after a brief battle with cancer. Dearly loved son of Richard and Vickie, brother of Louise, brother-in-law, and uncle of Scott and Hollie, stepson of Denis and Henrietta. Admired and loved by his many half, step brothers and sisters, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces. As per Cameron's wishes a private family service will be held at North Shore Memorial Park.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 18, 2020
