HILLMAN, Camellia Ahipaura (Cammie). Passed away peacefully at Pohlen Hospital 29 August 2019. Dearly loved wife of Ron (Bill). Loving mother of Stephen (Deceased), Brett and Sheryl, Jan and David, Kaye and Rob, Raymond, Peter and Lucy. Much loved nana to nine Grandchildren and fourteen Great grandchildren. Special thanks to the wonderful caring staff at Pohlen Hospital A Service for Cammie will be held in Rosa Chapel, 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata on Wednesday 4 September 2019 at 11 AM followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Pohlen Foundation Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the services. All communications to the Hillman family c-/ 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2019