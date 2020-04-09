|
EDMONDS, Calvin William (Bill). Passed away peacefully on 6 April 2020 at St Margaret's Hospital in his 83rd year. Friend and partner to Raewyn for nearly 30 yrs. Loved Dad of Julie and Christine, Father-in-Law to Jiwa and David, Grandad to Marcus, Olivia, Frances and Teresa. Also family to Brent and Julie, Sam and Dean, Maureen, Brendon, Jessica, Liam and Poppy. You showed such strength through these past months. Rest easy now. We all miss you. Thanks to the staff of the Wainamu Ward at Waitakere Hospital and St Margaret's. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date. All communications to family please PO Box 25529, St Heliers, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2020