South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Requiem Mass
Monday, Jun. 8, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Pius X Catholic Church
SH1 Tokoroa
Calvin Malcolm CLARKE Notice
CLARKE, Calvin Malcolm. On Monday, 1st June 2020. Peacefully at Tokoroa Hospital. Aged 82 years. Beloved husband of Jick. Much loved father and father in law of Sean and Adele, and Andrew. Loved grandad and Poppa Cally. Donations to Tokoroa Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Requiem Mass for Calvin will be celebrated at St Pius X Catholic Church, SH1 Tokoroa on Monday, 8th June 2020 at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444, New Zealand
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 3, 2020
