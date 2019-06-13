|
|
|
O'ROURKE, Calvin Alan (Cal). Peacefully at Whakatane Hospital on Monday 10th June 2019. Beloved Husband of the late Anna. Loved father and father in law of David and Jo, Daniel and Sue Laurence and Annette, Teresa and John, Donna and Kyle, Jules and Mary-Anne. A much loved Pop to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. In accordance with Cal's wishes close past and present friends are invited to "Cal's 'Wake" a time of sharing, remembrance and refreshments with Cal and his family anytime between 11 and 12.30pm on Monday 17th June 2019. In the Lounge of Willetts Funeral Services Ltd, 21 King street, Whakatane. Cal will later be laid to rest with Anna in a private burial. Communications please to the O'Rourke family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 13, 2019
