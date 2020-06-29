|
|
|
HAYNES, Callan Mary (formerly Doohan) (nee Rasmussen). Peacefully on the 23rd June 2020 at Tokoroa Hospital. In her 90th year. Much loved wife to the late Wally and the late Neil. Dearly beloved mother and mother in law to Anne and Rob, and Michael. Cherished "Nan" and "Grandma" to all her five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Loved stepmum to Trish, Wendy, Jill and their families. Loved sister of Margaret (deceased), Liah (deceased), Iren and Sheryl. Special friend to Rosina and Kath. According to Callan's wishes a private family service has been held. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444, New Zealand
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2020