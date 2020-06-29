Home

POWERED BY

Services
South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Resources
More Obituaries for Callan HAYNES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Callan Mary (nee Rasmussen) (formerly Doohan) HAYNES

Add a Memory
Callan Mary (nee Rasmussen) (formerly Doohan) HAYNES Notice
HAYNES, Callan Mary (formerly Doohan) (nee Rasmussen). Peacefully on the 23rd June 2020 at Tokoroa Hospital. In her 90th year. Much loved wife to the late Wally and the late Neil. Dearly beloved mother and mother in law to Anne and Rob, and Michael. Cherished "Nan" and "Grandma" to all her five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Loved stepmum to Trish, Wendy, Jill and their families. Loved sister of Margaret (deceased), Liah (deceased), Iren and Sheryl. Special friend to Rosina and Kath. According to Callan's wishes a private family service has been held. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444, New Zealand
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Callan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -