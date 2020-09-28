Home

Resthaven Funerals
cnr Picton & Walter MacDonald Sts
Auckland, Auckland
09-533 7493
Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Callan John TOMKIES

TOMKIES, Callan John. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on 25 September 2020, after a brief illness with cancer. Treasured dad of Keeton. Dearly loved son of Peter and Lynne. Much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of Scott, Michelle, Blake and Cole. Very dearly loved partner of Michaele. Many thanks to the Totara Hospice and Howick District nurses for their love and care of Callan. A service to celebrate Callan's life will be held on Wednesday 30 September at 1pm, due to current restrictions if you wish to attend the funeral or view via livestream please contact Resthaven Funerals on 09-533-7493 or email [email protected] In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Totara Hospice can be made online at bit.ly/cjtomkies2509



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2020
