|
|
|
TAIALA, Caleb. On Saturday 14 March 2020 an incredible human being departed our planet for his heavenly home. Much loved husband of Kerry and adored father of Elijah, Josiah, Zachariah and Evangeline. Caleb has left an indelible mark on our hearts and he will never, ever, be forgotten. In honour of Caleb we invite you to join us in a celebration of his life on Saturday 21 March, 11am at Harbourside Church, Esmonde Road, Takapuna, Auckland. If you are not able to join us in person, the ceremony will be live-streamed- www. harboursidechurch. org/live-stream In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Bowel Cancer Foundation Trust.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 19, 2020