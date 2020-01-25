|
PRESCOTT, Calder Robert MNZM. 31 May 1931 - 23 January 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce Calder's passing. He was a much loved and respected husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, cousin and friend to many. A celebration of Calder's life will be held in the Glenroy Auditorium, Harrap Street, Dunedin; Saturday, 1 February at 1 pm. Messages to 35 Gilkison Street, Dunedin 9010. Gillions Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ NZIFH
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 25, 2020