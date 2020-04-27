Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Byron VODANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Byron Boris VODANE

Add a Memory
Byron Boris VODANE Notice
VODANE, Byron Boris. Passed away on 18th April 2020 in Hamilton, aged 66 years. Much loved father of Shannon John (Queensland)) and Anthony Byron (deceased), and husband of Annie (Queensland). Loved second son of the late George and Dianna Vodane, and brother of Maxim, Justin, Brenda and the late Peter Anthony. Byron will be greatly missed by his family and many friends, and is remembered especially for his musicianship and as an entertaining performer. A private cremation is to take place and a celebration of Byron's life will be held at a later date. Communications to the Vodane Family, C/- P.O. Box 439, Hamilton 3240
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Byron's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -