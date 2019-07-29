Home

Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
Burns Henderson HUBBER

Burns Henderson HUBBER Notice
HUBBER, Burns Henderson. On 26 July 2019, peacefully, at Bruce McLaren Care Centre, in his 95th year. Dearly loved husband of Adrienne. Loved father of Daryl, Nigel and Sarina. Much loved grandfather of all his grandchildren. God has you in his keeping, we have you in our hearts. A service for Burns will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Saturday 17 August at 12.30pm. Special thanks to the staff at Bruce McLaren Retirement Village, Burns' home for nearly 5 years, for their kindness and care.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 29, 2019
