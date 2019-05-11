Home

More Obituaries for Bryon KNIGHT
Bryon Maxwell KNIGHT

KNIGHT, Bryon Maxwell. Passed away peacefully on May 7th 2019 qt Auckland Hospital. Loved brother of Beverley Knight and Douglas Knight, uncle of Michael Chiang, Alison Chiang, and Caroline Conway. Avid sports authority and connoisseur of fine food and wine. Loved and respected for his generosity of spirit, Bryon will be sorely missed by his many cousins and friends. A celebration of Bryon's life will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank on Tuesday 14 May 2019 at 3 pm. All communications to Davis Funerals 638 9026.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 11, 2019
