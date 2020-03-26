|
WALKER, Bryce Selywn. Passed away on 23rd March 2020, aged 88 years. Loved husband of Mary, loving and cherished father and father in law of Raylene, Kerry and Morven. Loved brother and brother in law of Muriel and Henry, Alistair, Elaine and Graham, and Noeleen; Tom and Jean, and John "You will be forever in our hearts" A private family service has been held due to the current restrictions at Alexandra House Chapel, Te Awamutu All communications to 1 Veda Lane, Te Awamutu 3800. Te Awamutu Funeral Services FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 26, 2020