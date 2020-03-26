Home

POWERED BY

Services
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryce WALKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryce Selywn WALKER

Add a Memory
Bryce Selywn WALKER Notice
WALKER, Bryce Selywn. Passed away on 23rd March 2020, aged 88 years. Loved husband of Mary, loving and cherished father and father in law of Raylene, Kerry and Morven. Loved brother and brother in law of Muriel and Henry, Alistair, Elaine and Graham, and Noeleen; Tom and Jean, and John "You will be forever in our hearts" A private family service has been held due to the current restrictions at Alexandra House Chapel, Te Awamutu All communications to 1 Veda Lane, Te Awamutu 3800. Te Awamutu Funeral Services FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bryce's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -