Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
1:30 p.m.
East Lounge, Mount Smart Stadium (please use O'Rourke Road entrance for parking)
Bryce James TOWNSEND

Bryce James TOWNSEND Notice
TOWNSEND, Bryce James. Our hearts are broken at the loss of Bryce on Wednesday 4th March 2020. Much loved husband of Jenny and Daddyo of Jade. Dearly loved son of Ray and Jill, brother of Glen and Leanne, Julie and Ivan, Jeff and Cindy, Cathy and Lou and all their families. A celebration of Bryce's life will be held at the East Lounge, Mount Smart Stadium (please use O'Rourke Road entrance for parking) on Wednesday 11 March at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Mental Health Foundation P O Box 10051, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446 would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
