LOUDEN, Bryce George. NZ Fire Service Gold Star. At home on 17th September, 2019, with family at his side. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Donna. Loved Dad of Kimberley, Joel and Melissa, and grandfather of George. Loved son of Loma and the late George, and step-son of Alec. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Charmaine and Ron, Steve and Jill, and uncle of Kenneth and Michael. A celebration of Bryce's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Saturday 21st September at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. The family would like to sincerely thank the wonderful support from Dr Stephen Gunn, and the District Nurses.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 18, 2019