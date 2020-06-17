|
FOLEY, Bryce. Peacefully, on Monday, 15th June 2020 at Evelyn Page Retirement Village. Loved husband of Noelene. Treasured Pa of Robyn, Christine, Derrick and Julie, Russell and Tracey. Loved Pa of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate Bryce's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Hibiscus Coast on Friday, the 19th of June 2020 at 2:00 PM. Our grateful thanks to the staff of Evelyn Page for their loving care. All communications to "The Foley Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2020