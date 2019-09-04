Home

Bryan William Aikin CAMMELL

Bryan William Aikin CAMMELL Notice
CAMMELL, Bryan William Aikin. Passed away peacefully on 1 September 2019 after a short illness at 93 years. Dearly loved husband of Valda for 65 years, much loved father and father-in-law of Margaret (Margi) and Ken Leech, David and Gill, Peter and Kath (Davison). Adored grandfather of Timothy, Kate, Lucy, Nicholas, Alexander, Stephanie and Emily. Grateful thanks to Ward 66 Auckland Hospital for their love and care. A service will be held at Somervell Presbyterian Church on Monday 9 September 2019 at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
