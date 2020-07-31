Home

Monday, Aug. 3, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Rautawhiri Park
164 Rautawhiri Road
Helensville
Bryan Stuart McLEOD

McLEOD, Bryan Stuart. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 30 July 2020. Much loved husband of Cynthia (deceased). Loving Father and Father in Law of Graeme and Janet, Bev, Raewyn and Murray, and Janette and Tim. Treasured Grandpa of Emma, Erika, Jana, Lee, Kim, Jessica, Eric and Isaac. Great Grandpa of Hugo, Tilly, Mak, Millie, Rose, Toby, Willow and Cynthia. A service for Bryan will be held at the Rautawhiri Park, 164 Rautawhiri Road, Helensville, on Monday 3 August 2020 at 1pm. All communications to the McLeod Family c/- WM Morrison Funeral Directors PO Box 25731, St Heliers, Auckland.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2020
