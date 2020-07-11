Home

Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
09 421 9844
Friday, Jul. 17, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Bryan Michael WARING

Bryan Michael WARING Notice
WARING, Bryan Michael. Service Number RO 682027, W.O., R.A.F (retired). On July 5th, 2020, suddenly at home. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Diane, and Dad to Juliet, Kirstin, Nikky and Kieren, Grandfather of 5. Liked and respected by all who knew him. A service to celebrate Bryan's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Hibiscus Coast on Friday, the 17th of July 2020 at 2:00 PM followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Heart Foundation or Blind and Low Vision Guide Dogs would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020
