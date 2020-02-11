|
|
|
PENNELL, Bryan John. Suddenly on Saturday 8 February 2020, surrounded by loving family. Dearly loved husband and mate of Judy. Loved father and father-in-law of Barrie; Cindy and Mike; Aaron and Cherie. Loved Grandad of eleven and Great Grandad of one. Dearly loved, sadly missed. A service will be held at Graham's Funeral Chapel, West Street, Tuakau on Friday 14 February at 1.00pm followed by burial at Heights Park Cemetery, Heights Road, Pukekohe.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 11, 2020