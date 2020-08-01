|
JONES, Bryan Herbert. On 30 July 2020 unexpectedly at Elizabeth Knox Home and Hospital, aged 85. Loved husband of the late Barbara. Loved father of the late Peter, Carolyn, and Greg. Father-in- law of Robyn and Corrie-Ann. Grandad to Andrew, Stephen and Sophie. Great grandad to Oliver and Mackenzie. Family will be paying their respects on Sunday 2 August, at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden between 10.00am and 12.00 noon. You are welcome to join us farewelling Bryan. Special thanks to Elizabeth Knox staff for their wonderful care of Bryan, over many years.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2020