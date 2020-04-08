|
|
|
SILVESTRI, Bruno Italo. 16 March 1938 Tolmezzo, Italy - 2 April 2020 Christchurch, NZ. He leaves wife Edna of 57 years, daughters Barbara, Natasha, Laura, their spouses Noel, Steve, James and grandchildren Juliette, Patrick, Tomas and Richard. Also a brother in South Africa and a sister in Italy. Due to current restrictions a private cremation is being held. Many thanks to everyone who assisted our father during his illness. Bruno, a retired Aircraft Technician was passionate about his family, music and gardening. He will be remembered by his Italian language students, to whom he loved teaching and sharing all things Italians. 'Viva Italia'
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 8, 2020