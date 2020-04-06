|
|
|
WELLS, Bruce. Passed away peacefully at Phoenix House, Coromandel, on 2nd April 2020; aged 89. Husband of the late Evelyn (Lynne). Much loved father and father in-law of Marlene & Murray (Whangamata), Julie (Perth), Kim & Kevin (Coromandel), John & Nerida (Katikati). Grandad of 9 & great-Granddad of 11. Our family would like to thank all the wonderful staff at Phoenix House for the love and care given to Bruce over the past 8 years. Dementia is a cruel thing but with the care Bruce received, it made life bearable for all. Because of Corona 19 there will be no funeral, but will have a service at a later date, to be advised. All correspondence to: Kim, 1613 Manaia Road, RD 1, Coromandel Town, or email [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2020