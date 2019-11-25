|
TREVELLA, Bruce. Sailed on his final voyage at 1pm on Saturday 23 November, 2019 from Christchurch Hospital. He will be sadly missed by Steve and Wendy, Kerry and Brenden, Jamie, Hugo, Jessie, and Carly, plus his many friends and extended family, especially his sisters Joan, Val, Pat, and Lynne. Bon Voyage Captain - you salty old sea dog. We love you and will miss you terribly. Messages to 312 St Asaph Street Christchurch, or [email protected] The funeral service to celebrate Bruce's life, will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road Linwood, on Thursday November 28, 2019 at 1pm. G Barrell and Son Simplicity Funerals Christchurch www.simplicity.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 25, 2019