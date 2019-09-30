Home

Bruce Rodney HALL

HALL, Bruce Rodney. Passed away very peacefully on the 27th of September 2019 at Mercy Hospice aged 85 years. A father who dearly loved his children: Lynette, Mervyn, Wendy and Melitta. Loving grandfather of seventeen grandchildren and great-grandfather of twelve grandchildren. To live in the heart of those we love is not to die. A service will be held on Thursday the 3rd of October 2019 at Blockhouse Bay Baptist Church, 504 Blockhouse Bay Road at 11:00am. Special thanks to the caring staff at Mercy Hospice for their loving concern and dedication.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
