|
|
|
BLACKETT, Bruce Robert. On 16 May 2019 peacefully. Much loved husband of Evelyn for 66 years. Dearly loved father and father in law to Sue and John,Judith and Kevin, Jan and Chris, Peter and Amanda, Christine and Brett. Much loved poppa of Craig and Guiomar, Scott and Sally, Chris and Arayna, Michael and Rebecca, Kelly and Bernie, Stacey and Joshua, Sophie and Matthew, Justin and Hannah, Chanelle and Chris,Jason and Nicole. Brayton, Alex and Emma, Nick, Greg and Brianna. Great grandfather of 15 grand children. A good person, may he rest in peace. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services 185 Schnapper Rock Road Albany, on Wednesday 22 May at 1.00pm, followed by interment at North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2019
Read More