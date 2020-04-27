|
ALLPRESS, Bruce Robert. On 23 April 2020 (aged 89) peacefully at home surrounded by his children. Second son of William and Gladys Allpress (Deceased) and brother of Jack, Neville (deceased) Julian (deceased) and William (UK). Former husband of Barbara Allpress and Louise Allpress. Much loved father of Susan, Jane, Michael, Anna and Peter. Respected father-in-law of Alan (deceased) Trevor, Carl, Richard and Toni. Very proud grandad to Jessica, Amy, Zachary, Reuben, Lucia, Connor and Joshua and great grandad (GG) to Harrison, Milo, Indie, Stevie and Te Ariki. A special thanks to the team at Hospice North Shore for their unwavering support and care. Due to Covid 19 Bruce has been cremated and the family will hold a memorial (to be advised at a later date) when we can all come together and celebrate his life. Correspondence to Jane Allpress [email protected] or Michael Allpress [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020