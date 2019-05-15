|
|
|
VALLEY, Bruce Richard. Born 7 September 1940 - passed away 9 May 2019. Loved son of Bill and Nancy Valley (both deceased), loved and admired brother of Roy, Michael (deceased), Patricia, and Kathleen; brother- in-law to Audrey, Jeanette, Peter Reid, and Eddie Moore. Bruce passed away quietly at CHT Waiuku Retirement Home. At Bruce's request, a private cremation has taken place and in accordance with his wishes, his ashes are to be scattered during a family gathering later this year. Bruce's family wish to acknowledge and thank the staff at CHT Waiuku for the generous care and respect they have shown to Bruce during his time with them. Communications regarding the loss of Bruce should be forwarded to "Valley Family, 53A Eden Road, Pukekohe".
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 15, 2019
Read More