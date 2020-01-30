|
CAMPBELL, Bruce Peter. Born May 10, 1965. After a long brave fight Bruce passed away peacefully on 22 January 2020. Dearly beloved son of Tina and Peter and Rani loved husband of Julie(deceased) adored father and best mate of Ben who he was so proud of. Very much loved brother and brother in law to Karyn and Bob, Reece and Viv, Sheryl, and Logan and Greer, and uncle to all his nieces and nephews. You never complained and had your wonderful sense of humour till the end. You'll be so sadly missed Bruce and never forgotten.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 30, 2020