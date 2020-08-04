|
MORRISON, Bruce (Dr). Major (Ret) M.N.Z.M. Peacefully on August 2, 2020 in Havelock North, surrounded by his family. Much loved Husband of Dawn. Treasured father of Chris and Ginny Morrison, Tracey and Pete Alexander, Deb and Hugh Crichton, Jennie and Greg Smith. Brother of Jan and Ron Noy. Adored Pa of his 10 grandchildren. A service for Bruce will be held at St Mary's Star of the Sea Catholic Parish, Campion Road, Te Hapara, Gisborne on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 2.00pm. Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 4, 2020