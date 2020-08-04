Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Mary's Star of the Sea Catholic Parish
Campion Road, Te Hapara
Gisborne
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce MORRISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce (Dr) MORRISON

Add a Memory
Bruce (Dr) MORRISON Notice
MORRISON, Bruce (Dr). Major (Ret) M.N.Z.M. Peacefully on August 2, 2020 in Havelock North, surrounded by his family. Much loved Husband of Dawn. Treasured father of Chris and Ginny Morrison, Tracey and Pete Alexander, Deb and Hugh Crichton, Jennie and Greg Smith. Brother of Jan and Ron Noy. Adored Pa of his 10 grandchildren. A service for Bruce will be held at St Mary's Star of the Sea Catholic Parish, Campion Road, Te Hapara, Gisborne on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 2.00pm. Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -