Service
Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Knox Presbyterian Church
Morrinsville
Bruce Miller LORNIE

Bruce Miller LORNIE Notice
LORNIE, Bruce Miller. Passed away 21st November 2020, aged 88 years. Loving soul mate of Adrienne for 60 years. Treasured father of Anne, Peter and the late David, father in law of Don and Rita. Fun loving Poppa of 6 grandchildren, and Great Poppa to 2 great grandchildren. Loving brother to Joan and Graeme. A service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held on Thursday 26th November 2020, at 11am, in the Knox Presbyterian Church, Morrinsville. All communications to the Lornie family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 23, 2020
Remember
