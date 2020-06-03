|
ROBERTSON, Bruce McGregor. Aged 69 of Coopers Beach. Died suddenly on 31 May 2020 in Auckland Hospital. Dearly Loved husband of Kay (nee White), son of Lionel and the late Eileen Robertson, brother and brother in law of Raewyn and Martin Paget, Alex, Craig, Wendy and the late Remana Henwood, Monica and Kevin Johnson, Terri and Brad Cunningham, Paul and Claire White. Son in Law of the Late Trevor and Pat White. Much loved uncle to his many nephews and nieces Bruce will be lying at his home at 20 Bayview Rd, Cable Bay on Wednesday. A funeral service will be held at the Mangonui Cruising Club, 5 Silver Egg Road, Mangonui 0420 on Thursday 4th June at 2pm followed by a private cremation. Due to current restrictions the number of attendees will be restricted to 100. All messages to [email protected] com
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 3, 2020