HAYHOW, Bruce Logan. 624029 Major Rtd NZ Army RNZE. Peacefully on Saturday 25 January 2020, aged 83 years. Lifelong friend and loving husband to Judy, beloved father of Bryan, Jan and Greg and respected and loved father-in-law of Daniela, Damian, Nicky, Vivien and Russell. Beloved grandfather of Mathew, Rietje, Courtney, Jess and Ben and partners Natalie, Nick, Troy and Kate. Adored great-grandfather of Oscar, Bonnie, Angus and Maysie, Sophia and Ella, Vincent, Olivia and Harry, and Max. We all loved him and will miss him dearly. Our thanks to Dr Tom Martin, Corinne of the Totara Hospice Team and all those that cared for him at Middlemore Hospital. We invite you to join us for Bruce's farewell at Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street, Papakura on Wednesday 29 January at 1.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020