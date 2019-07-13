Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce GLENNY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Lockhart GLENNY

Add a Memory
Bruce Lockhart GLENNY Notice
GLENNY, Bruce Lockhart. Passed away peacefully away aged 92 years, at Franklin Memorial Hospital on Thursday 11th July 2019. Cherished husband of Patricia; loving father of Joanne and John, Andrew and Karen, and Warwick and Karyn. Adored Grandad of Daniel, Joshua, Isaac, Olivia, Samantha and Brooke; and much loved husband of the late Gaye. A service for Bruce will be held at St Andrew's Combined Church, Queen Street, Waiuku on Wednesday 17th July at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, any donations to the Franklin Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Fund are greatly appreciated.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.