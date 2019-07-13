|
|
|
GLENNY, Bruce Lockhart. Passed away peacefully away aged 92 years, at Franklin Memorial Hospital on Thursday 11th July 2019. Cherished husband of Patricia; loving father of Joanne and John, Andrew and Karen, and Warwick and Karyn. Adored Grandad of Daniel, Joshua, Isaac, Olivia, Samantha and Brooke; and much loved husband of the late Gaye. A service for Bruce will be held at St Andrew's Combined Church, Queen Street, Waiuku on Wednesday 17th July at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, any donations to the Franklin Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Fund are greatly appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019